Harry Baines: Police keep murder probe open as Fleetwood man now missing 35 years
Lancashire Police say they remain committed to solving a cold case murder investigation as the disappearance of Fleetwood man Henry Baines nears the 35 year mark.
Henry, known to his family and locally in Fleetwood as Harry, disappeared and is suspected to have been murdered, at some point over the weekend between Friday February 17 and Sunday February 19, 1989.
A well known face in town
A well known face in the Fleetwood area, Harry would often go from pub to pub drinking and playing snooker and plenty of people knew him.
He was last seen in public at Fleetwood's Ship Inn, on Warren Street, which has now been converted into flats. Harry was treated as missing person until 1994 when information began to filter in as part of the investigation that there was a possibility that he may have been murdered.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder and officers used groundbreaking thermal imaging as they dug up a house on Victoria Street in search of a possible body.
House dug up in search
The operation caused a stir as it was similar to that used at notorious 25 Cromwell Street, Gloucester, during the Fred West probe just months earlier.
However, the property search at Fleetwood drew a blank and no one was charged.
Harry's daughter Amanda has helped with various police appeals as she desperately sought answers to his unexpected disappearance.
As the 35th landmark of Harry going missing approaches, police say they are still appealing for any information which may help solve the case and bring justice for his family after all this time.
What police say
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said this week: “The investigation into Henry’s disappearance was officially declared a murder investigation in March 2013. We remain committed to find out what happened to Henry, and it is never too late to come forward with information.
“Henry went missing from his home in Fleetwood in 1989. This year marks 35 years since his disappearance and over that time, our officers have been investigating to find what happened to Henry.
“We’d encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they may think it could be, to come forward. You can contact us on 101.”
