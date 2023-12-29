Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police say they remain committed to solving a cold case murder investigation as the disappearance of Fleetwood man Henry Baines nears the 35 year mark.

Henry, known to his family and locally in Fleetwood as Harry, disappeared and is suspected to have been murdered, at some point over the weekend between Friday February 17 and Sunday February 19, 1989.

A well known face in town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A well known face in the Fleetwood area, Harry would often go from pub to pub drinking and playing snooker and plenty of people knew him.

He was last seen in public at Fleetwood's Ship Inn, on Warren Street, which has now been converted into flats. Harry was treated as missing person until 1994 when information began to filter in as part of the investigation that there was a possibility that he may have been murdered.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder and officers used groundbreaking thermal imaging as they dug up a house on Victoria Street in search of a possible body.

House dug up in search

The operation caused a stir as it was similar to that used at notorious 25 Cromwell Street, Gloucester, during the Fred West probe just months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the property search at Fleetwood drew a blank and no one was charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry's daughter Amanda has helped with various police appeals as she desperately sought answers to his unexpected disappearance.

As the 35th landmark of Harry going missing approaches, police say they are still appealing for any information which may help solve the case and bring justice for his family after all this time.

What police say

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said this week: “The investigation into Henry’s disappearance was officially declared a murder investigation in March 2013. We remain committed to find out what happened to Henry, and it is never too late to come forward with information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Henry went missing from his home in Fleetwood in 1989. This year marks 35 years since his disappearance and over that time, our officers have been investigating to find what happened to Henry.

“We’d encourage anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they may think it could be, to come forward. You can contact us on 101.”