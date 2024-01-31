Ex-Happy Mondays star Bez to perform at Blackpool Cricket Club Festival
This year's Blackpool Cricket Club Festival will feature a well known name from the Manchester music scene of the early 1990s.
Iconic Happy Mondays dancer and DJ Bez is to top the bill at this year's Blackpool Cricket Club Festival.
Bez, who was a unique presence in the band during their 1990s hay day, has since become a much-loved media personality in his own right.
In his role as DJ, he will be performing a set of Happy Monday tunes and providing core entertainment on the day.
The event will also include some of UK's best tribute acts to iconic bands such as Happy Mondays, the Stone Roses, Oasis, the Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Kasabian.
Hosted by Dave Sweetmore, it all takes place on Saturday August 24 at the cricket club, next to Stanley Park, from noon until 9.30pm.
The event will also include outside bars, a fairground, a bouncy castle and face painting.
Meawnhile, former Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is coming to Lytham next year as part of a national tour.
He will be coming to the Lowther Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, September 12 2024.
The show is rated 15+ and is expected to last 1 hour 50 minutes.