Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iconic Happy Mondays dancer and DJ Bez is to top the bill at this year's Blackpool Cricket Club Festival.

Bez, who was a unique presence in the band during their 1990s hay day, has since become a much-loved media personality in his own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his role as DJ, he will be performing a set of Happy Monday tunes and providing core entertainment on the day.

The event will also include some of UK's best tribute acts to iconic bands such as Happy Mondays, the Stone Roses, Oasis, the Arctic Monkeys, The Killers and Kasabian.

Hosted by Dave Sweetmore, it all takes place on Saturday August 24 at the cricket club, next to Stanley Park, from noon until 9.30pm.

Bez is performing at Blackpool

The event will also include outside bars, a fairground, a bouncy castle and face painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meawnhile, former Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is coming to Lytham next year as part of a national tour.

He will be coming to the Lowther Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, September 12 2024.