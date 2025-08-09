Houses on Henry Street are earmaked for demolition | Blackpool Gazette

One half of a street in Blackpool is still awaiting the bulldozers as plans to demolish houses for a major football development remain on hold.

Properties on the west side of Henry Street, off Bloomfield Road, have largely been bought up by Blackpool Council as part of the plans to make space for a key sports development.

Blackool FC are making plans for a new East Stand via a final planning application set to be lodged with Blackpool Council.

It is part of an overall scheme which includes new community sports pitches as part of proposed the Revoe Sport Village, uitising land at the side of the football stadium.

However, there have been delays on these projects due to rising costs, although other works have been carried out inside Bloomfield Road stadium over the last few months.

In the meantime, demolition of the houses cannot yet take place either, as not all of the properties have been vacated.

A spokesman for Blackpool Council said this week: “We have bought the vast majority of the properties, around 90 per cent, but negitiations are still taking place over the last few..

“Demolition cannot take place until all the properties are empty.

“However, a start has been made, clearing a number of outhouses at the back of some of the properties.

“Contarary to some people, it is only the half of the street that backs onto the football stadium which is involved in this, the other side of the street is not affected.”

Many families have bought new homes, although in some cases, the new ones were more expensive than the ones on Henry Street.

Nick Gerrard, who heads up Blackpool Council's Growth and Prosperity team, told councillors last month: “This the site adjacent to the football club. We’ve had delays but the club announced it is planning to start in Autumn, and we’ve been acquiring properties at this part of the stadium and they're starting work on the new stand, when that’s completed they’re going to put in a planning application for the other work to start.

What is the Revoe Sports Village

The Revoe Sports Village will be located on land north of Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium. It includes a full-size 11-a-side artificial grass pitch and a five-a-side artificial grass pitch, both with floodlighting, a changing pavilion, and a storage building.

Artist's impression of the Revoe Sports Village scheme | Third party

The £6.5m project is funded by Blackpool’s Town Deal.

There is also £17.6m of co-funding allocated to the scheme, with Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler expected to contribute.

Documents also included in the minutes from the Town Deal Board Meeting give target dates for the demolition of the existing East Stand by September this year and completion of the new stand by June 2026.

The target date for delivering the community sports pitches is January 2026.