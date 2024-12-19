Tyson Fury will have to pay nearly half of his purse for fighting Oleksandr Usyk to the tax man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to data analysts from JeffBet, His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will take approximately 47 per cent of Tyson Fury’s reported £60 million deal for his unified heavyweight title fight this weekend.

It is believed that this is the most lucrative heavyweight title fight in the history of combat sports, and comes 12 months after Fury claimed to pay more tax than all of Morecambe combined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gypsy King was bested by Usyk in a money-spinning first fight back in May, which saw the Ukrainian rally from a furious Fury start, to leave the larger man staggered in Saudi Arabia. Usyk, who left the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh with all four of the major heavyweight belts, returns to the rematch as the undisputed ‘A-side’ at the negotiating table having won the first fight - with the split skewed in his favour this time.

AFP via Getty Images

Reports suggest that the split was 70/30 in favour of Fury for the first fight, with the Brit banking approximately £80 million. However, the pendulum now swings 60/40 in favour of the winner of the first fight - meaning Usyk will take home the larger share.

The total purse stands at a staggering £150 million, with Fury now taking home £60 million. However, this is set to be whittled down drastically by HMRC, with almost HALF going back to the taxman.

From a gross income of £60m, it is expected he would pay £ 26,986,203 in tax and National Insurance of £1,202,010.60, taking home a total of £31,811,786.40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Income Tax is a deduction that goes towards paying for all the services we use in our society, while National Insurance contributions are made to pay for certain state benefits, including State Pension and NHS Services.

A spokesperson for JeffBet said: “If you are a resident in the UK you have to pay tax on overseas earnings in the same way, and that remains the same no matter how much someone might earn. “Good tax advice is always important and in this case you can be sure the Fury camp will have looked at an agreement that would be the most beneficial.”