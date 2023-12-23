The Austrian TV show will look at how older people across Europe are spending their golden years and how the recent cost-of-living increases are impacting them.

A Blackpool gym-goer is set to appear on an Austrian TV documentary to shine on a light on the importance of staying fit in later life in order to enjoy a happy retirement.

Bannatyne Health Club & Spa member Lorraine Barson, 69, is taking part in an Austrian TV show which will look at how older people across Europe are spending their golden years and how the recent cost-of-living increases are impacting them.

The Blackpool woman retired from her role as an IT contracts manager in September 2020 – but retirement for Lorraine doesn’t mean slowing down; it means reinvention.

She now visits the health club every morning, spending two hours using the gym facilities and taking part in classes. She credits regular exercise and the Bannatyne community with keeping both her body, and mind, fit and agile – and her young at heart.

Lorraine's commitment to an active lifestyle doesn't end at the health club doors. She also runs a small business that focuses on refinishing, redesigning, and upcycling furniture.

In anticipation of her TV debut, Lorraine said: "Retirement is not about sitting back; it's about finding new passions and staying engaged. The health club and my furniture business have become the pillars of my retirement – along with caring for my grandchildren – allowing me to explore my interests and enjoy life to its fullest.

“Now I’ve stepped back from having a fulltime job, my days are busier than ever – but I am doing what I want, when I want to. Staying fit and healthy is a huge part of that. Looking after your health is just as much of an investment as a pension pot. There’s no point slaving away at work for decades if you can’t enjoy your golden years like I am able to, thanks to my good health.

“I’ve never been on TV before, so this is really exciting for me, especially as it’s an international show. If it makes someone consider the importance of looking after their health so that they can enjoy retirement like I have then I will be delighted.”

Adam Pratt, general manager at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa, said: “We’re all in awe of Lorraine. She has an unwavering commitment to living life to its fullest. Her entrepreneurial spirit and her role as a devoted grandparent, proves without a doubt that retirement doesn’t have to be the end – it can be a whole new beginning.