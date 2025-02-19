The air ambulance was called to a medical emergency at a gym in Poulton.

It touched down next to Gymetc on Poulton Industrial Estate following a 999 call at 3.45pm yesterday.

A road ambulance also attended and medics worked at the scene for around an hour before the patient was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance service told the Gazette: “We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in Poulton-le-Fylde on the 18th of February, H08 responded.”

North West Ambulance Service said it was unable to provide a condition update on the patient.