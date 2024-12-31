Guests evacuated after fire at The Village Hotel, Blackpool late last night
Firefighters attended The Village Hotel, on East Park Drive, at around 10pm after a small fire, said to be on the first floor.
The crews were at the scene until just after 1am, when guests were finally able to return to their rooms.
One guest told the Gazette: “ We were staying there. We were evacuated around 10pm so as you can imagine lots of people in bed already.
“There were over 300 residents there, children were crying. The staff were very kind, offering blankets and hot drinks.
“We were told the fire happened on the first floor and were eventually allowed in our rooms about 1.15am.”
The Village Hotel and Lancashire Fre and Rescue Service were approached for a comment.
