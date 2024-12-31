Guests evacuated after fire at The Village Hotel, Blackpool late last night

By Richard Hunt
Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 15:01 GMT
Guests had to be evacuated from one of Blackpool’s best known hotels after a fire broke out there last night.

Firefighters attended The Village Hotel, on East Park Drive, at around 10pm after a small fire, said to be on the first floor.

Firefighters attended a fire at The Village Hotel, BlackpoolFirefighters attended a fire at The Village Hotel, Blackpool
Firefighters attended a fire at The Village Hotel, Blackpool | Blackpool Gazette

The crews were at the scene until just after 1am, when guests were finally able to return to their rooms.

One guest told the Gazette: “ We were staying there. We were evacuated around 10pm so as you can imagine lots of people in bed already.

Firefighters at the Village Hotel, blue-lit by the emergecy lights of the fore enginesFirefighters at the Village Hotel, blue-lit by the emergecy lights of the fore engines
Firefighters at the Village Hotel, blue-lit by the emergecy lights of the fore engines | Third party

“There were over 300 residents there, children were crying. The staff were very kind, offering blankets and hot drinks.

“We were told the fire happened on the first floor and were eventually allowed in our rooms about 1.15am.”

The Village Hotel and Lancashire Fre and Rescue Service were approached for a comment.

