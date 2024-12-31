Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Guests had to be evacuated from one of Blackpool’s best known hotels after a fire broke out there last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters attended The Village Hotel, on East Park Drive, at around 10pm after a small fire, said to be on the first floor.

Firefighters attended a fire at The Village Hotel, Blackpool | Blackpool Gazette

The crews were at the scene until just after 1am, when guests were finally able to return to their rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One guest told the Gazette: “ We were staying there. We were evacuated around 10pm so as you can imagine lots of people in bed already.

Firefighters at the Village Hotel, blue-lit by the emergecy lights of the fore engines | Third party

“There were over 300 residents there, children were crying. The staff were very kind, offering blankets and hot drinks.

“We were told the fire happened on the first floor and were eventually allowed in our rooms about 1.15am.”

The Village Hotel and Lancashire Fre and Rescue Service were approached for a comment.