Tiger Estates has acquired the long established Broomheads estate agents, combining expertise to enhance lettings and property management services for landlords and tenants across the Fylde Coast.

100-year-old Broomheads has been taken over by growing independent Tiger Estates.

One of the Fylde Coast’s most recognisable estate agencies, Broomheads, has been acquired by rising property firm Tiger Estates, marking a major milestone in the region’s property sector.

The Blackpool-based Broomheads Estate Agents, which has served local landlords and tenants for over a century is now officially part of Tiger Property Estates & Management Ltd, following a strategic acquisition that came into effect on July 1 this year.

The move combines two respected names in lettings and property management, promising a stronger, broader offering across Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde and the wider Lancashire region.

Tiger Estates now manages approximately 2,000 tenancies, cementing its position as one of the leading property management companies in the North West.

Managing Director of Tiger Estates, Craig Webster said: “This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Tiger Estates. By combining the strengths of both businesses, we can offer landlords and tenants an enhanced level of service, backed by experience, technology, and a dedicated team.

“As an active member of Propertymark and participant on the Reach Advisory Panel, we’re committed to providing informed, up-to-date guidance while maintaining the highest industry standards.”

Directors at Broomheads, Simon & Jane Derbyshire said: “After 30 years being part of the family business, we are proud to see Broomheads enter its next chapter with Tiger Estates.

“Their professionalism and forward-thinking approach mean our clients will continue to receive the highest level of care and support throughout this exciting new phase.”

The integration will give clients access to a broader range of services, including: Full property maintenance via Tiger Maintenance , property sales through Tiger Sales and online auctions using the Webbmove platform.

Listings will continue to be advertised on all major property portals such as Rightmove and Zoopla alongside a boosted social media presence aimed at reducing void periods and attracting high quality tenants.

Clients from both companies are being assured a smooth and seamless transition, with no disruption to tenancy agreements or ongoing property management services.

This acquisition reflects the changing face of the local property industry, as newer firms like Tiger Estates continue to grow while maintaining the customer- first ethos that long standing agencies like Broomheads are known for.