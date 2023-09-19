Daniel Martin, more commonly known as Afghan Dan, appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Monday, September 18) for sentence.

A Grime rapper from Blackpool with more than 83,000 followers on Instagram has been jailed.

The 28-year-old of Caunce Street, Blackpool was sentenced for offences of burglary and fraud as well as breach of an order, common assault and possession of Class B drug cannabis.

He was given a total of 876 days - two years five months - behind bars.

Captured in a video by Jailtails on Tik Tok outside Preston Crown Court, Martin said: "I'm in court for burglaries and fraud.