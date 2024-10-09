Green light for proposed cultural hub at The Grundy Art Gallery in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposed £10m culture hub in Blackpool town centre has got the go ahead from councillors.

The scheme to extend the Grundy Art Gallery and refurbish Central Library, both in Queen Street, was approved by the council's Planning Committee when it went before them on Tuesday October 8.

Following the meeting, Planning chairman Coun Dave Flanagan said: "The committee's decision is one I am confident is a step in the right direction to preserving Blackpool's rich heritage as well as enhancing the the positive cultural changes we have seen in the town.

"Members were impressed by the proposal and felt the right balance of old and new was met.

“Whilst there is still some way to go this proposed expansion is a significant step forward in the council's commitment to enriching the artistic landscape and ensuring that our town remains a vibrant hub of culture and creativity for both our residents and visitors.”

The project, which still needs to attract funding,would see a two-storey extension built to the Grundy Art Gallery with a new link to the adjoining Grade II listed Central Library.I include a single-storey extension providing a gallery and store, and a two-storey side extension finished in glass with a shop at ground floor level.

A plinth would be erected adjacent to the front entrance.The plans were submitted in March this year after being drawn up by award-winning Ellis Williams Architects. A feasibility study for the investment has been carried out using money from the council’s £5.9m grant from the Shared Prosperity Fund.