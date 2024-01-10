Plans to open a new cafe in Cleveleys town centre have got the go ahead

Muriel and May closed on September 3 and there are now plans to open a cafe at the premises on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Cleveleys looks set to get another cafe after an application was given the green light by Wyre planners.

When interior furnishings and gift shop Muriel and May, at 57a Victoria Road West, closed last year the premises became vacant.

An application was lodged with Wyre planners for a certificate of lawful development for the proposed change of use from retail to a licensed cafe, including outdoor seating to the front of the property within the curtilage.

On January 10 Wyre's planning officer, under delegated powers, accepted that the proposals were lawful and the cafe scheme would be able to go ahead.

However, under condition of the use of the premises, the new establishment will not be able to sell hot food.

Planning documents stated: "A condition is attached to a previous permission (02/87/0705) at the site which restricts the use of the premises for the sale of hot food.

"The agent subsequently confirmed that the proposed café "will not be selling any hot food on or off the premises".

"With this clarification of the proposed use, it would not be in breach of the existing restrictive condition.

"As the change of use of this unit to a use remaining within Class E would not constitute development the proposed use is considered lawful.

"The proposal also includes the forecourt of the property. It is considered that the use of this forecourt for the provision of outdoor seating, is ancillary to the use of the unit and would also not constitute development."

The application gives scant additional details of the plans for the proposed new establishment or the applicant.