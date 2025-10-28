They’re rolling out the barrels for a new bar which is all set to open in a former bank this week,

The Greedy Banker will open its doors at the old HSBC bank site in Victoria Square, Clevleleys, this Friday afternoon.

Wayne Leek is opening a new bar, Greedy Banker, at the fromer HSBC bank in Cleveleys. | National World

This brand new watering hole is the culmination of a dream for four local pals who wondered what it would be like to open their own bar.

The qurtet - Wayne Leek, Kevin Cropper and brothers Ian and Drew Murray, are about to find out.

They have pooled their resources to set up a company called The Greedy Group and are co-directors of the new enterprise.

What can punters expect?

Wayn, 56, from Thornton, said: “We were all literally sitting in a pub one day and we started talking about how we could set up our pwn bar. And we’ve done it.

“We’re looking to create a place with a relaxed chilled atmosphere which also has a classy wine bar feel.

“We’ve given it a classy decor job and it’s the sort of place we’d all like to go to ourselves.

“We’re obviously a small independent group but the actual size of the place is bigger than a micro pub - we can accommodate 120 people inside and a further 30 or 40 people in the beer garden and the roof terrace.

The former HSBC bank in Cleveleys has been transformed into a new bar, The Greedy Banker | National World

“We'll have live music on regular basis with our house band, the Hugo Brothers - Wes McCauseland and Gaz Cheetham, who wll play roughly once a month on a Saturday.”

The bar will serve selections of wine, beers and spirits, across the board.

The directors are looking to see how well this bar does before considering their expansion plans.

Wayne said: “It it takes off, we plan to open others. They'll all have the word Greedy in the name and be part of our group.

“It’s been hard work but it’s worth it - now we just can’t wait to open.”

Inside new bar The Greedy Banker | Nationa World

There are two bar managers - daytime manager Chloe Pierce and night time manager Andy Robb, and in total the venture has provided 16 new jobs.

The company had to go through the planning process to make their dream a reality, as opening a bar in a former bank entails a ‘change of use# application, not to mention licensing.

The bar will be open seven days a week, opening each day at 9am and closing at 11pm, except for midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For the opening day, it will open in the late afternoon and close at midnight.

Now it’s a case of waiting for the first punters to come in.