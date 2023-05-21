News you can trust since 1873
Great Manchester Run 2023: Results from 10k and half-marathon races including elite wheelchair, mens & women’s

The results are rolling in for the annual Great Manchester Run

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 21st May 2023, 11:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 12:24 BST
The annual Great Manchester Run returns today (May 21) bringing a range of elite athletes and casual runners to the north. This year is the 20th anniversary of the Great Manchester Run, which stars Europe’s biggest 10k event.

Half-marathon runners set off at 8.30am followed by the elite wheelchair, men and women’s races, while the remaining 10km waves take place after that. It is estimated 25,000 people will be taking part in Sunday’s race.

Here’s the latest results as they come in for the Great Manchester Run.

Elite wheelchair men’s race result Great Manchester Run 2023

Sean Frame is the first male wheelchair over the line with a time of 00:21:52. The top five are as follows...

1. Sean Frame - 00:21:522.

2. Johnny Smith - 00:22:093.

3. Rafael Botello Jimenez - 00:23:564.

4. Joshua Landmann - 00:24:355.

5. Tiann Bosch - 00:26:06

Elite wheelchair women’s race result Great Manchester Run 2023

Jade Hall is the first female wheelchair over the line with a time of 00:26:27.

Women’s half-marathon race result Great Manchester Run 2023 

Caroline Brenchley finished top of the leaderboard the women’s half-marathon race, crossing the line with a time of 01:18:40. The top five are as follows...

1. Caroline Brenchley - 01:18:402.

2. Nichola Sheridan - 01:21:523.

3. Sophie Pyke - 01:23:434.

4. Jo Woodcock - 01:25:12

5. Carolyn Capsey - 01:26:16

Men’s half-marathon race result Great Manchester Run 2023 

Michael Jensen is the first Half Marathon male over the finish line with a time of 01:06:20. The top five are as follows...

1. Michael Jensen - 01:06:202.

2. Simon Crawford - 01:08:273.

3. Thomas Charles - 01:08:504.

4. Harry Lupton - 01:12:205.

5. David Young - 01:12:50

Women’s 10k race result Great Manchester Run 2023 

Hellen Obiri is the first female to cross the line in the Women’s 10k race with a time of 00:31:14. The top five are as follows...

1. Hellen Obiri - 00:31:14

2. Peres Jepchirchir - 00:31:59

3. Calli Thackery - 00:32:51

4. Stephanie Twell - 00:32:54

5. Rose Harevey - 00:32:59

Men’s 10k race result Great Manchester Run 2023 

Eyob Daniel is the first male to cross the line in the Men’s 10k race with a time of 00:28:27. Mo Farah finished in 8th place with a time of 00:29:11.

The top five are as follows...

1. Eyob Daniel - 00:28:27

2. Marc Scott - 00:28:31

3. Stewart McSweyn - 00:28:35

4. Jack Rayner - 00:28:41

5. Reid Buchanan - 00:28:44

