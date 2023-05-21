News you can trust since 1873
Great Manchester Run 2023: Start line, finish line, how to track runners, road closures and is it on TV?

The Great Manchester Run is back yet again with thousands of runners across the country taking part

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 21st May 2023, 10:41 BST- 4 min read

The world-famous Great Manchester Run is back yet again with thousands of runners across the country lacing up their shoes and taking part. The run will include a 10km race and a half marathon race, and will feature participants of varying ability.

The 2023 race marks the 20th anniversary of the Great Manchester Run, which stars Europe’s biggest 10k event. It is estimated 25,000 people will be taking part in Sunday’s race.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Great Manchester Run

Where is the start line for the Great Manchester Run 

The start line for the both the 10k race and the half marathon are both situated in the city centre and will follow a similar route before the long-distance runners detour toward the Etihad Stadium.

Runners in both races will start off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions.

Where is the finish line for the Great Manchester Run

The finish line for the Great Manchester Run is located near to the start line in the city centre. Both races will conclude on Great Bridgewater Street.

Great Manchester Run tracker 

If you are interested in following the progress of friends and family on race day, you can download an official app. The ‘Great Run: Running Events’ app allows you to follow someone’s progress as they make their way around the route.

Great Manchester Run. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)Great Manchester Run. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
Great Manchester Run. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The app can be downloaded from the IOS and Android app stores.

Features included on the app include live tracking, split times and results, interactive course maps and access to all of the important information you need on the day.

You will also be able to check results and times from the run on the Great Run website.

Is the Great Manchester Run on TV?

Yes, the Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday (May 21), between 11am and 1pm.

Great Manchester Run road closures 

Manchester City council have released an extensive list of roads set to be closed over the Great Manchester Run. See the full list below.

Sunday, May 21

4am

Chepstow St: from Oxford St to Great Bridgewater St

Deansgate: from Whitworth St West to John Dalton St

Dickinson St

Peter St: from Mount St to St Peters Square

Portland St: from Oxford St to Princess St

St John St: from Deansgate to Byrom St

6am

Mancunian Way (East and West bound): from Fairfield St to Regent Rd

7am

Alan Turing Way: From Ashton New Rd to Ashton Old Rd

A5063 Trafford Rd: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

A5063 White City Circle

A56 Bridgewater Way: from Chester Rd to Wharfside Way

A56 Chester Rd: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

A56 Chester Rd: from White City Circle roundabout to Sir Matt Busby Way

A5801 Wharfside Way: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

Abingdon St

Ashton Old Rd: from Alan Turing Way to Pin Mill Brow

Bloom St: from Chorlton St to Princess St

Bootle St: from Deansgate to Southmill St

Bridgewater Viaduct

Byrom St: from Quay St to Hardman St

Central St: from Southmill St to Lloyd St

Chepstow St: from Oxford St to Great Bridgewater St

Chester Rd: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

Chester Rd: from Mancunian Way Roundabout to Cornbrook

Chester Rd: from Hadfield St to Bridgewater Way

Chorlton Rd: from Jackson St to Mancunian Way

Chorlton St: from Portland St to Silver St

City Rd East: from Albion St to Great Jackson St

Cross St: From Cross St to John Dalton St

Elevator Rd: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Rd

Ellesmere St: from Hulme Hall Rd to Chester Rd

Fairfield St: from Ashton Old Rd to Mancunian Way

Great Bridgewater St: from Oxford St to Deansgate

Great Jackson St : from City Rd East to Chester Rd

Hardman St

Hulme Hall Rd : from Ellesmere St to Chester Rd

Jacksons Row

Lloyd St

Major St: from Sackville St to Princess St

Manor St: at Mancunian Way

Midland St: from Hooper St to Ashton Old Rd

Minshul St: from Portland St to Aytoun St

Oxford St: from Peter St to Whitworth St West

Peter St: from Deansgate to Mount St

Pin Mill Brow: from Fairfield St to Mancunian Way

Portland St: from New York St to Princess St

Princess St: from Albert Square to Portland St

Quay St: from Deansgate to Byrom St

Sackville St: from Portland St to Major St

Silver St: from Minshul St to Chorlton St

Sir Alex Ferguson Way

Sir Matt Busby Way

Southmill St

Trafford Rd: from Exchange Quay to Trafford Rd

Trafford Wharf Rd: from Warren Bruce Rd to Trafford Rd

Warren Bruce Rd: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Rd

Wharf End: from Trafford Wharf Rd to Trafford Rd

8am 

Albion St : from Whitworth St West to Medlock St

Medlock St : from Albion St to River St

Whitworth St : from Albion St to Gloucester St

Great Manchester Run road re-opening times 

12pm

Alan Turning Way

1:30pm

Ashton Old Rd

Chorlton Rd

Fairfield St

Manor St

Midland St

Pin Mill St

Mancunian Way

2:45pm

Albion St

Medlock St

Whitworth St

4pm

Peter St

Portland St

Abingdon St

Bloom St

Chepstow St

Chrolton St

Cross St

Great Bridgewater St

Major St

Minshul St

Oxford St

Portland St

Princess St

Sackville St

Silver St

Parker Street 

6pm

All remaining on course roads

7:30pm

Deansgate from Whitworth St West to Peter St

