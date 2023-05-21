The world-famous Great Manchester Run is back yet again with thousands of runners across the country lacing up their shoes and taking part. The run will include a 10km race and a half marathon race, and will feature participants of varying ability.

The 2023 race marks the 20th anniversary of the Great Manchester Run, which stars Europe’s biggest 10k event. It is estimated 25,000 people will be taking part in Sunday’s race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Great Manchester Run

Where is the start line for the Great Manchester Run

The start line for the both the 10k race and the half marathon are both situated in the city centre and will follow a similar route before the long-distance runners detour toward the Etihad Stadium.

Runners in both races will start off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is the finish line for the Great Manchester Run

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finish line for the Great Manchester Run is located near to the start line in the city centre. Both races will conclude on Great Bridgewater Street.

Great Manchester Run tracker

If you are interested in following the progress of friends and family on race day, you can download an official app. The ‘Great Run: Running Events’ app allows you to follow someone’s progress as they make their way around the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Manchester Run. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The app can be downloaded from the IOS and Android app stores .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Features included on the app include live tracking, split times and results, interactive course maps and access to all of the important information you need on the day.

You will also be able to check results and times from the run on the Great Run website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the Great Manchester Run on TV?

Yes, the Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday (May 21), between 11am and 1pm.

Great Manchester Run road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City council have released an extensive list of roads set to be closed over the Great Manchester Run. See the full list below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, May 21

4am

Chepstow St: from Oxford St to Great Bridgewater St

Deansgate: from Whitworth St West to John Dalton St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickinson St

Peter St: from Mount St to St Peters Square

Portland St: from Oxford St to Princess St

St John St: from Deansgate to Byrom St

Advertisement Hide Ad

6am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mancunian Way (East and West bound): from Fairfield St to Regent Rd

7am

Alan Turing Way: From Ashton New Rd to Ashton Old Rd

Advertisement Hide Ad

A5063 Trafford Rd: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

A5063 White City Circle

Advertisement Hide Ad

A56 Bridgewater Way: from Chester Rd to Wharfside Way

A56 Chester Rd: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

Advertisement Hide Ad

A56 Chester Rd: from White City Circle roundabout to Sir Matt Busby Way

A5801 Wharfside Way: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary

Abingdon St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton Old Rd: from Alan Turing Way to Pin Mill Brow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloom St: from Chorlton St to Princess St

Bootle St: from Deansgate to Southmill St

Bridgewater Viaduct

Byrom St: from Quay St to Hardman St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central St: from Southmill St to Lloyd St

Chepstow St: from Oxford St to Great Bridgewater St

Chester Rd: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct

Chester Rd: from Mancunian Way Roundabout to Cornbrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chester Rd: from Hadfield St to Bridgewater Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorlton Rd: from Jackson St to Mancunian Way

Chorlton St: from Portland St to Silver St

City Rd East: from Albion St to Great Jackson St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross St: From Cross St to John Dalton St

Elevator Rd: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Rd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellesmere St: from Hulme Hall Rd to Chester Rd

Fairfield St: from Ashton Old Rd to Mancunian Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Bridgewater St: from Oxford St to Deansgate

Great Jackson St : from City Rd East to Chester Rd

Hardman St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hulme Hall Rd : from Ellesmere St to Chester Rd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacksons Row

Lloyd St

Major St: from Sackville St to Princess St

Manor St: at Mancunian Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midland St: from Hooper St to Ashton Old Rd

Minshul St: from Portland St to Aytoun St

Oxford St: from Peter St to Whitworth St West

Peter St: from Deansgate to Mount St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pin Mill Brow: from Fairfield St to Mancunian Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portland St: from New York St to Princess St

Princess St: from Albert Square to Portland St

Quay St: from Deansgate to Byrom St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sackville St: from Portland St to Major St

Silver St: from Minshul St to Chorlton St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Alex Ferguson Way

Sir Matt Busby Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southmill St

Trafford Rd: from Exchange Quay to Trafford Rd

Trafford Wharf Rd: from Warren Bruce Rd to Trafford Rd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Bruce Rd: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Rd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wharf End: from Trafford Wharf Rd to Trafford Rd

8am

Albion St : from Whitworth St West to Medlock St

Medlock St : from Albion St to River St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitworth St : from Albion St to Gloucester St

Great Manchester Run road re-opening times

12pm

Alan Turning Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

1:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashton Old Rd

Chorlton Rd

Fairfield St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor St

Midland St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pin Mill St

Mancunian Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

2:45pm

Albion St

Medlock St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitworth St

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm

Peter St

Portland St

Abingdon St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloom St

Chepstow St

Chrolton St

Cross St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Bridgewater St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major St

Minshul St

Oxford St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portland St

Princess St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sackville St

Silver St

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker Street

6pm

All remaining on course roads

Advertisement Hide Ad

7:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad