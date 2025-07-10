Grand opening of the new Care for Cleveleys charity shop

After three months of dedicated effort the volunteers from Care for Cleveleys are thrilled to unveil their new community shop on Friday, July 19.

Located at 2 Princess Road inside a space generously made possible thanks to a whopping £20,000 grant from the Walney Extension Community Fund, this shop is set to become a vibrant hub of community connection and creativity.

Care for Cleveleys grand opening new charity shop. | Google

The shop opens its doors at 10am, kicking off the grand opening with a performance by the Capricorn Singers Ladies Choir.

Then, at 10:30 am, the ribbon will be cut by Care for Cleveleys’s own larger than life mascot, the OGRE, officially welcoming visitors into the space.

Since taking possession of the building on 25 April, volunteers have worked tirelessly to transform a tired and neglected building into a warm and friendly community space.

The quality fundraising shop will generate an ongoing revenue stream – earning money to be invested into the town. And the additional events, activities and communal rooms will enable the group to do more, deliver partnership services, and grow even further.

The rest of the two-storey building will be space for events, activities, projects and partnership working. A true community space, right in the middle of town.

The shop is located at 2 Princess Road is the old Red Cross shop opposite B&M Bargains. Before Red Cross it was Ladbrokes and back in the day was Worsnip’s Fish and Chip shop.

Grand opening of new Care for Cleveleys charity shop. | Google

Inside, you’ll find an assortment of high quality pre‑loved items alongside select new products all carefully curated by a team of enthusiastic volunteers.

Whether you’re searching for clothing, books, homeware, gifts or simply a hidden gem there’s something for everyone.

Even better, every penny of profit goes toward funding local projects and enhancing community life in Cleveleys.

Cleveleys Town Centre Group Ltd is the management company which oversees Care for Cleveleys. Everyone involved in it and the Care for Cleveleys group are unpaid volunteers.

A spokesperson from the chairty said: “A lot of hard work has gone into the grant application and getting to this stage. But now the real hard work and the fun begins.

“We’ll also be looking for even more volunteers, including people to work in the shop. If you fancy being part of the team, come along and join in!”

The grand opening promises to be a cheerful morning out perfect for meeting neighbours, enjoying uplifting singing, and supporting a cause that truly works for Cleveleys.