Fylde Council said the goose was protecting the goslings when it was attacked.

Dog walkers have been urged to keep their dogs on a lead after a goose was attacked at Fairhaven Lake.

It is currently receiving treatment but its chances of surival are said to be ‘low’.

A Fylde Council spokesman said: “We're saddened to share that a goose was attacked over the weekend at Fairhaven Lake.

“It is currently receiving treatment, but its chances of survival are low. To prevent such incidents, we kindly remind all visitors to keep their dogs on leads while enjoying Fairhaven Lake and Gardens and help ensure the safety of our wildlife.

“Geese are very protective of their babies so please be careful.