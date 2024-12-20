Good news for drivers as Blackpool set for boost to fix potholes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is set to receive £2.3m of government funding to fix potholes across the town.

The funding is part of a £1.6bn investment by the Labour government which included pledges to fix potholes in its election manifesto. Labour says it is increasing funding for road maintenance nationally by almost 50 per cent compared to last year.

Former Transport Secretary Louise Haigh visited Blackpool in September to see for herself how the town carries out road repairs after the council has adopted cutting edge techniques to minimise disruption.

The new funding also includes incentives with local authorities having to show they have carried out repairs efficiently in order to avoid 25 per cent of the payments being held back. Blackpool Council will receive a total of £2,366,000 provided it meets all the criteria.

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said: "I welcome today’s announcement from the government, and I’m pleased to see such a significant investment in our roads in Blackpool.This funding is a vital boost to help Blackpool Council tackle this problem and making our roads safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

"I know fixing potholes is important for my constituents and I know from accompanying a pothole repairs team in Mereside in September that the council is already tackling the problem in innovative ways. This investment will allow them to expand on this good work while being more proactive with road maintenance."

Blackpool Council’s Project Amber scheme uses an advanced imagery system that takes high-definition pictures of roads to detect potholes and compile data on areas most in need of repair.

As well as saving money on the highways budget and reducing road closures due to roadworks, the council has cut its compensation bill for pothole-related payouts since using the technology.

Coun Paula Burdess, cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods at Blackpool Council said: “We’re delighted to see the government’s commitment to investing in our town’s infrastructure through the allocation of £2.36 million for 2025/26. This funding, including baseline support and a much welcomed uplift, is vital for maintaining and improving our highways and associated infrastructure.

“For a town like Blackpool, our roads, pavements, and cycleways are lifelines for residents, visitors, and businesses. This funding will enable us to enhance our efforts in tackling key issues such as resurfacing roads, repairing potholes, maintaining cycleways and more. These improvements will not only enhance road safety, it will play a part in supporting economic growth by ensuring that our infrastructure meets the needs of our growing community.

“I am particularly pleased that part of the funding is contingent on demonstrating best practices in highway maintenance. Blackpool has a strong track record of innovation and efficiency, and this funding will allow us to build on that success while working towards a more sustainable and resilient transport network.”

AA president Edmund King welcomed the extra funding, and said: "We urge councils to focus on permanent and innovative repairs rather than adopting a ‘patch and run’ approach. Better maintenance of the road network is the number one concern of drivers as damage costs a fortune and potholes can be fatal for those on two wheels."