It’s the second restaurant Head Chef and owner Seema Dalvi and family have opened on Fylde after the success of their first Dalvi’s restaurant in Poulton which opened only two years ago. The new, contemporary street food and quirky bar is opening on Clifton Street opposite the main Lytham square in the former Café 93 building on Saturday (November 19). It will offer cuisine from all over the world plus their very own signature Indian street food dishes. Dalvi’s approach to cooking is very simple; using aromatic spices, fresh herbs and blends based on dishes from communities across India.

Seema, who has just been awarded another Good Food Award for 2022, said: “After the success of Poulton and the fine dining offering, we wanted to bring our quality, clean and fresh cooking to Lytham but with a twist, Lytham is such a beautiful town and has a thriving community which we hope will embrace our modern, contemporary street food and our family can’t wait to welcome your family.”

After starting life in Mumbai, India, Seema grew up with parents and grandparents who always loved cooking and was never far away from traditional culinary skills and was brought up to enjoy the freshest of ingredients and the very best herbs and spices. With a large investment to change the look and layout of what was the old Café 93. Dalvi’s Lytham, are now looking to add even more to the local economy by hiring four staff members with the vision to expand.