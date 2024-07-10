Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen golfers have a chance to play at the famous Royal Lytham couse against teams including top ex-Manchester United legends - and help the North West Air Ambulance charity.

Ex-United megastars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt are among the teams of four taking part in an exclusive charity gollf event launched by the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA).

The competition is being staged at the the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club on Thursday August 8. The charity is calling on golf aficionados to join Team NWAA and there are currently places for five teams of four players.

Not only will they be supporting a lifesaving charity, but they’ll get a chance to play at one of the UK’s top courses.

Apart from the ex-Man United stars, the four-ball teams also include senior directors from the largest home construction companies, Taylor Wimpey and nationwide retail company Ryman.

The Captain for the 2023/24 season at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Mike Wilson said: “Royal Lytham has, since 1886, hosted numerous championships, including Opens, Ryder cups, Walker cups, Ladies Opens, and more. It’s been graced by the likes of Bobby Jones and Severiano Ballesteros.

“I know that those heroes of yesteryear would be proud, and supportive of the North West Air Ambulance Charity Golf Day. I look forward to seeing you on the links this coming August, and experiencing the warm hospitality that Royal Lytham is so famed for.”

By signing up for a four-ball team, you’ll get entry into the 18-hole competition, a goody bag, food on arrival, Beat the Pro on the 9th hole, drinks and snacks at the halfway house, entry into the auction and prize presentation as well as a two-course dinner.

The charity relies on the support of the general public during events like these as they aren’t part of the NHS and receive no government funding. So far this year, the charity has been called to over 1,500 missions across the North West, 412 of those were in Lancashire.

Emma Pearson, Fundraising Manager at NWAA said: “We are very privileged to have been offered such a great opportunity and have been overwhelmed by the support from organizations in the region. Royal Lytham is one of the most prestigious courses in the North West and the golf day is guaranteed to be a special experience for any teams taking part. We still have a couple more teams available and would love to see you on the course.”