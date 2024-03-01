Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Golden Eagle Music Festival - a successor to the long-running Eaglefest - is being staged over the weekend of May 24-26.

It takes its name from the venue playing host to it, the Golden Eagle pub on Warren Drive, Anchorsholme. As well as being a celebration oflocal live music, the festival will raise money for Brian House and Trinity Hospice.

Entry to the event is free but donations would be welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Eaglefest was co-founded back in 2011 by Ian Fletcher, whose son Lucas wanted to pay tribute to much-loved guitar tutor Phil Roberts, who had become seriously ill and sadly later died, aged only in his 40s.

Lucas had planned a small fundraiser for the ward treating Phil and the Golden Eagle heard of the plans and offered the use of the pub.

Ian, now best known for running the Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, had connections with local bands and Eaglefest was born.

Poignantly, many of the young musicians in the inaugural festival had been taught by Phil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has gone from strength to strength and become a mainstay in the local music calendar.

This year's festival is being co-ordinated by a new team, lead by Simon Knowles, and is being hosted by Paul Robathan, known locally as a long-serving staff member at the Bispham Sainsburys store.