Goals galore as youngsters make step up to seven-a-side football

Karen Tebbutt

​​Two Under-9s teams enjoying the step up to seven-a-side football, kicked off another season of Gazette matches of the week in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

The Freckleton FC Reds and Wyre Juniors teams served up an exciting game of two halves in which some fine goals were scored.

Wyre had kicked off the previous week against St Annes Yellows but this was the first game of the season for Freckleton and manager Stephen Campbell told The Gazette: “There is an odd number of teams in this league and it was our turn to miss out last week. We've made a good start with a pleasing performance. It's a good group moving in the right direction.”

Moving onwards and upwards is also the goal of Wyre manager Max Landless, who explained: “We started last season in division two, which was a bit high for us, and ended it in division four. We've started in the third division this time, which is right for us. It's nice to see progress and improvement.”

It's the third season in the B&DYFL for both teams whose managers, like many of their players, have been involved from the start.

Indeed, a core of the Freckleton team came together as an under-five development group.

This stability means both teams have added just one new player to increase their squad to 10 for 2025/26. And first impressions are that seven-a-side will live up to their expectations.

Max added: “We had a few friendlies before the summer holidays to get used to it and we did well. It's better than five-a-side and now it's about consistency.”

Stephen said: “Seven-a-side does make it a bit easier on a matchday. The game is 10 minutes longer and a bit more relaxed because you don't have to make so many substitutions to give everyone game time. And it's surprising how much more structured a game of seven-a-side looks.”

Stephen also revealed why Cillian was his side's player of the match: “He had been playing rugby and we used him as an attacker at first. Now we're switching him between attack and defence more and he has taken to that role like a duck to water.”

Skilful midfielder Jax was the pick of the bunch for Wyre.