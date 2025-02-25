Go Local opens in Blackpool to rave reviews -here's everything you need to know

A new convenience store has opened in Blackpool with rave reviews from shoppers.

Go Local convenience shop has opened 148 Grange Road, in Blackpool.

The business is run by Subish Joseph and his wife Tina, who previously ran similar businesses in St Annes and Cleveleys.

Mr Joseph said: “The shop opened last Thursday (February 20) and it has been going well. Custom has been building up slowly.”

Subish Joseph is the owner of the new Go Local shop in Blackpool.Subish Joseph is the owner of the new Go Local shop in Blackpool.
Mr Joseph is planning to send leaflets out to residents in the local area to advertise the new shop and increase awareness of the new business.

New Go Local shop in BlackpoolNew Go Local shop in Blackpool
Despite only opening the doors last week, Mr Joseph has future plans for Go Local.

He said: “We are going to have coffee and slush machines. And we plan to sell cigars as there are no outlets close to here.”

Another one of his future plans is to install a free cash machine.

New Go Local shop in BlackpoolNew Go Local shop in Blackpool
The majority of the customers from the shop come from the nearby school and private hospital.

Mr Joseph said the shop had recieved a warm welcome from nearby residents who had shared praise about his range of goods.

The shop will be open 7 days a week from 7am until 10pm and 8am till 10pm on Sundays.

