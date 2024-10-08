Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert the site of a former family restaurant in Blackpool into 15 new hotel rooms have got the go ahead.

The scheme will see changes made to the Premier Inn's Yeadon Way property in the resort following the closure of the Brewers Fayre restaurant at the site.

The company revealed in July it would be closing around 200 of its Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants across the country in order to provide more hotel rooms.

Plans for the Yeadon Way Premier Inn include external alterations to ground floor doors and windows, removal of an external play area, and conversion of the hotel restaurant and staff accommodation into additional hotel rooms and a breakfast room.

Town hall planners, who approved the application using delegated powers, said in a report setting out the decision: "The scheme proposes an additional 15 hotel bedrooms which would all have en suites and meet the floorspace standards for double bedrooms and would all be served by at least one window.

"Though the main hotel building and the restaurant building are not internally linked, the short distance between them is covered so guests can move from the reception to the new bedrooms without getting rained on.

"As existing, hotel guests would already need to go outside to get from their bedrooms to the restaurant facilities, therefore this alteration to thelayout is not anticipated to have a significant impact on the quality of visitor amenity provided for guests."