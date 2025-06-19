Residents have voiced their opinions after revised plans were unveiled for a steel-framed art installation outside Sainsbury’s flagship Blackpool store - aimed at protecting its glass frontage from repeated vandalism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The installation, inspired by the design of a rollercoaster, would be built directly in front of the Talbot Road store’s prominent windows.

Sainsbury’s says the structure aims to cut the escalating costs of repeatedly replacing shattered glass panes, which are part of the building's unique architectural design but are expensive and difficult to replace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were unveiled for a steel-framed art installation outside Sainsbury’s flagship Blackpool store - aimed at protecting its glass frontage from repeated vandalism | Google

A previous version of the scheme was rejected by Blackpool Council planners for obscuring the entire ground floor of the store from public view.

A revised application, now under consideration, features a more transparent design intended to blend protection with public art.

According to the new proposal, the installation will consist of 155 weathered steel columns of varying heights placed 900mm in front of the building’s 14 glass windowpanes.

Transparent polycarbonate panels will sit between the columns, allowing visibility into the store. Window vinyls will also be applied to five of the glass panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The steel elements are designed to echo the structural forms of Blackpool Tower and the Big Dipper, with the goal of enhancing the Central Business District’s streetscape while deterring further vandalism.

Planning consultants Alder King, acting on behalf of Sainsbury’s, described the installation as “a high-quality public art feature” that balances aesthetics and function.

Their report states: “The application is an opportunity to present a renewed frontage across the store that evokes the spirit of some of Blackpool’s iconic landmarks, providing interest to the public realm, whilst at the same time providing the protection to the glazing that Sainsbury’s require.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that the costs of continually replacing the specialist thermal glass have become “unsustainable.”

Public reaction to the proposal has been mixed, with residents taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Emma Necchi joked: “They should put rubber glass in so when they throw something at it, it’ll bounce back and smack them one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another commenter, under the name We love windmills, said: “They can't keep away from public propertym as seen recently with damage to the Little Marton Windmill during restoration.”

Mark Mason said: “Amazing how buildings don’t get smashed up the same if they’re made of brick! Building the entire frontage in huge glass plates was a stupid design idea in an area known for crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Others expressed scepticism that any design would deter vandals. Grace Winship wrote: “You could replace it with anything and it'll be vandalised at some point,” while Julia Green pointed out: “It's not just Sainsbury's having their windows smashed - it happens to other shops in town too.”

Sainsbury’s says the structure aims to cut the escalating costs of repeatedly replacing shattered glass panes | Local Democracy Reporting Service

James Murphy offered a tougher stance: “I suggest CCTV, nick them, prison them, and make them pay full restitution for the cost of damage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite visible boarding having been in place at the store for more than a year, many residents say there has been little progress on a permanent solution - until now.

Sainsbury’s is currently seeking both planning and advertising consent for the new installation.