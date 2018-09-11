Girl, 13, hurt in accident with car in Blackpool

Have your say

A teenage girl has been hurt after an accident with a car in Blackpool.

Emergency services were at the scene in Hornby Road this afternoon after the alarm was raised at around 4.30pm.

Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with a road collision involving a Ford Fiesta and 13 year old girl close to the Wainwright Club on Hornby Road, Blackpool.

"The road is closed between Whitegate Drive and Leicester Road so please avoid the area where possible."

Traffic was buildlng up in all directions.

The road was closed for more than an hour.

Lancashire Police tweeted at around 6pm: "We can now confirm that the road closure between Whitegate Drive & Leicester Road has now been lifted & the road has been reopened.

"Thank you for your patience."

No further details have yet been released.