Gin and Rum Festival at Blackpool Tower Ballroom on the Promenade: Everything you need to know
Grab your best drinking buddies and head to the glamorous Blackpool Tower Ballroom on March 29.
Whether you are a gin or rum connoisseur or just looking to have fun, this festival will have something for everyone.
The event will run from 1:30 pm to 11:30 pm at the Tower Ballroom.
Customers will be able to enjoy music from the DJ as well as live performances.
Rum and gin fans will be spoiled for choice, with over 120 gins and rums to choose from at the event. Some of which will be exclusively available at Blackpool’s festival.
There will also be a cocktail bar for you to grab your favourite cocktail as an extra treat.
More details will be revealed in the coming weeks; stick with the Gazette for updates.
