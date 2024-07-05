Breaking

General Election Fylde: Tory candidate Andrew Snowden wins with just 561 vote majority

By Vanessa Sims
The Tories have retained the Fylde seat in the 2024 General election by just 514 votes.

Former Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden took the win with 15,917 votes.

Turn out was recorded as 62.39%.

Andrew Snowden | National World

Final results:

Anne Aitken - Independent - 4,513

Mark Jewel - Lib Dem - 2,120

Tom Calver - Labour - 15,356

Cheryl Morris - Alliance for democracy and Freedom - 199

Andrew Snowden - Conservative - 15,917

Brenden Wilkinson - Green - 1,560

Brook Wimbury - Reform UK - 8,295

