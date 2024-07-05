Breaking
General Election Fylde: Tory candidate Andrew Snowden wins with just 561 vote majority
The Tories have retained the Fylde seat in the 2024 General election by just 514 votes.
Former Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden took the win with 15,917 votes.
Turn out was recorded as 62.39%.
Final results:
Anne Aitken - Independent - 4,513
Mark Jewel - Lib Dem - 2,120
Tom Calver - Labour - 15,356
Cheryl Morris - Alliance for democracy and Freedom - 199
Andrew Snowden - Conservative - 15,917
Brenden Wilkinson - Green - 1,560
Brook Wimbury - Reform UK - 8,295
