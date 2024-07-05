Breaking

General Election 2024: New Labour MP in Blackpool North & Fleetwood as Lorraine Beavers takes seat from Tories

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:47 BST
Blackpool North and Fleetwood has a new MP after the consituency changed colour from blue to red.

Blackpool North and Fleetwood has been won by Labour’s Lorraine Beavers.

The seat was previously held by long serving MP Paul Maynard.

Labour's Lorraine Beavers wins Blackpool North and Fleetwood | National World

The results were:

Dan Barker (Reform UK) 9,913

Lorraine Beavers (Lab) 16,744 (Elected)

Jan Cresswell (Social Democratic Party) 147

Gita Gordon (Independent) 148

Bill Greene (Liberal  democrats) 1,318

Paul Maynard (Con) 12,097

Tina Rothery (Green Party) 1,269

James Antony Rust (Official Monster Raving Loony Party ) 174

