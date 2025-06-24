Garstang's most expensive post codes, 2025placeholder image
Garstang's most expensive post codes, 2025 | Google

The 10 most expensive places to live in Garstang revealed

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:23 BST

The most expensive places to live in Garstang have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Garstang postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the most expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

17 properties in Stanley Gardens have sold since 2020 - with the average price £354,116.

1. PR3 1XF - Stanley Gardens

17 properties in Stanley Gardens have sold since 2020 - with the average price £354,116. | Google

Photo Sales
Three properties have sold in this post code area since 2020, achieving an average of £366,100.

2. PR3 1JN - Calla Drive

Three properties have sold in this post code area since 2020, achieving an average of £366,100. | Google

Photo Sales
10 properties have sold in this area of Cabus in the last five years - for an average of £369,145.

3. PR3 1JS - Green Lane East

10 properties have sold in this area of Cabus in the last five years - for an average of £369,145. | Google

Photo Sales
There have been three sales in Parkside Close since 2020. The average selling price was £369,166.

4. PR3 0LS - Parkside Close

There have been three sales in Parkside Close since 2020. The average selling price was £369,166. | Google

Photo Sales
This area of Croston Road has had five sales, achieving an average of £379,500.

5. PR3 1EN - Croston Road

This area of Croston Road has had five sales, achieving an average of £379,500. | Google

Photo Sales
£392,500 was the average sale price of the five homes sold in Fell View since 2020.

6. PR3 1WQ - Fell View

£392,500 was the average sale price of the five homes sold in Fell View since 2020. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangDataHOUSE pricesLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice