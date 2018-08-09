Garstang volunteer named Girlguiding deputy chief

A volunteer from Garstang has been appointed to one of the most senior voluntary roles in Girlguiding.

Julie Bell, who first joined Girlguiding when she went along to brownies as a seven-year-old, has been named deputy chief guide. The role will see her work with chief guide Amanda Medler and assistant chief guide Emma Guthrie, who were appointed earlier this year.

Julie will focus on supporting the charity’s 100,000 volunteers and she brings a wealth of experience from different voluntary roles including numerous positions in Girlguiding. For the last four and a half years she has held the position of chief commissioner for Girlguiding North West.

Julie, whose day job is as head of service for libraries, museums, culture and registration services for Lancashire County Council, was recently shortlisted as a Person with Purpose at the Northern Power Women awards.

She said: “I’ve loved Girlguiding since I started as a brownie so to be selected as the deputy chief guide is a real privilege. It’s an exciting time to be taking on this role, just as we’ve revealed all our new badges and activities which offer such a wide variety of opportunities to girls and young women.

“In Girlguiding you get the chance to try something different, to meet new people and to travel. It takes me beyond my comfort zone so I am always learning new things and I can’t wait to take this next step, to find out what more I can learn about Girlguiding and what I can give back in return.”

As well as her new role, Julie will also continue as a leader at Guide and Ranger groups.

Amanda Medler, Chief Guide, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Julie to the position of deputy chief guide. She’s achieved so much in the many roles she’s undertaken, inspiring our members and championing all the incredible work that goes on throughout the organisation. We’re both excited about the next chapter with the hundreds of new badges and activities now available to girls and we’re looking forward to supporting our members and spreading the word about all that Girlguiding has to offer.”