Garstang's Royal British Legion President replies to criticism of Remembrance Day events

The President of Garstang’s Royal British Legion has hit back at criticism of his organisation of the town’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

David Brewin said he felt “sick” after hearing a call for the town council to take over the running of future Armistice events.

Organisers had faced criticism after events started earlier than the traditional 11am start.

Coun Roger Brooks later tabled a council motion calling for widespread changes to the leadership of the event.

David said: “I asked to put on record that I thought it was disgusting that this item had been put on the agenda without Coun Brooks first asking for a meeting to discuss his problems with Remembrance Day.

“I went on to explain the problem we had on the day in question and why the timings had gone slightly out.

“The Royal British Legion and the church have had a debriefing and we have looked at how to improve it for next year.”

He added: “I got home from the meeting and was literally sick. My heart was racing and it did not stop until about 1am. My wife thought she would need to call 999.

“I wish to thank all the councillors and members of the public who were at the meeting that contacted me the next day to make sure that I was ok.”

David, owner of Sweets in Garstang, said he had been inundated with messages of support since last Monday’s fractious town council

meeting.

He added: “I will be in touch with those that have offered to help early next year.

“I would also like to say thank you from Garstang Royal British Legion Branch for all the public support we have received and lovely comments.”

Following Coun Brooks’ motion, it was decided the town council would assist the Legion with the organisation of events, but not take control of proceedings.

