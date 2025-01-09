Across Wyre, 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the refurbishment of a pub, the construction of four new homes and the conversion of an office into a flat amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Latest Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between December 23 and January 5

2 . The Wheatsheaf, Park Hill Road, Garstang PR3 1EL Application validated on Dec 23 for Listed Building Consent for internal and external refurbishment. External works to include render repairs, minor decorations, new festoon lighting and new external cold store. Internal works to include minor damp repairs, upgrading existing flooring and recovering fixed seating. Full refurbishment of ladies and gents toilets including new vanity unit, lighting, and floor finishes.

3 . 42 Rossall Promenade, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1LP Application validated on Dec 23 for non material amendment to change balustrade detail and fenestration arrangement and colour on planning permission 24/00540/FUL

4 . Red Rose Garage, Lancaster New Road, Cabus PR3 1NL Application validated on Dec 23 for outline application for the erection of a B8 storage building and amended access following demolition of existing buildings with some matters reserved

5 . The Olde Shippon Hales Hall, Drybread Lane, Out Rawcliffe PR3 6TD Application validated on Dec 23 for approval of details reserved by condition 3 (Biodiversity) on planning permission 24/00060/FUL

6 . Arkwright Farm, Eidsforth Lane, Barnacre-with-Bonds PR3 1GN Application validated on Dec 23 for prior notification under Part 6 of the GDPO for the erection of an agricultural storage building