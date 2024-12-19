Across Wyre, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include the demolition of the conversion of one big shop into three, a new hydrotherapy pool and changes to a community centre amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
Wyre planning applications validated between December 9 and December 15

2. 129 Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7HJ
Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed new hydrotherapy pool
3. Pointer House, Lancaster Road, Preesall FY6 0HN
Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed installation of an air source heat pump to rear.
4. 18 Elms Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2JB
Application validated on Dec 9 for proposed installation of glazed balustrade to create first floor balcony
5. 16 Worthington Road, Garstang PR3 1DP
Application validated on Dec 9 for conversion of existing garage into living accommodation
6. Four Winds, Cartmell Lane, Nateby PR3 0LJ
Application validated on Dec 10 for change of use of agricultural land and domestic curtilage to Class B8 (storage or distribution) and erection of a B2 (general industrial) outbuilding (retrospective)
