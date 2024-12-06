Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 14:30 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (November 25-December 1).

Across Wyre, 18 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new 9m high telegraph poles, an extension to a gym’s opening hours and the erection of 93 homes amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

All the Wyre planning applications validated between November 25-December 1

1. Wyre planning applications

All the Wyre planning applications validated between November 25-December 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Nov 25 for demolition of existing engineering workshop and the erection a new factory extension (Class B8) for storage and distribution

2. Imperial House, Butts Close, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4HT

Application validated on Nov 25 for demolition of existing engineering workshop and the erection a new factory extension (Class B8) for storage and distribution | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Nov 25 for Change of use from former working mens club/bar to fitness centre (first-floor) and children's play centre and café (ground floor), new entrance doors and replacement of fire escape staircase and new external flue (part retrospective) (variation of condition 5 (operational hours) on planning application 17/00212/FUL to increase operation hours to 24hrs / 7 days a week under Section 73)

3. Maxi Fitness, Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood FY7 6ST

Application validated on Nov 25 for Change of use from former working mens club/bar to fitness centre (first-floor) and children's play centre and café (ground floor), new entrance doors and replacement of fire escape staircase and new external flue (part retrospective) (variation of condition 5 (operational hours) on planning application 17/00212/FUL to increase operation hours to 24hrs / 7 days a week under Section 73) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Nov 25 for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change of use from C3(a) dwelling house to C3(b) supported housing with up to 4 adults living together as a single household and receiving support

4. 6 Chester Close, Garstang PR3 1LH

Application validated on Nov 25 for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change of use from C3(a) dwelling house to C3(b) supported housing with up to 4 adults living together as a single household and receiving support | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Nov 11 for reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of up to 34 detached dwellings (following outline application 16/00807/OUTMAJ) (Pursuant to the variation of conditions 1 (Plans), 2 (Materials), 4 (Management and maintenance of streets), 6 (Phasing), 8 (Parking plan), 9 (Landscaping), 11 (Boundary treatments) and 13 (PD removal) on planning application 18/00746/REMMAJ to vary the approved site layout, house types and mix, approved floor and elevation plans and changes to landscaping)

5. Land rear of Shepherds Farm 771 Garstang Road, Bilsborrow

Application validated on Nov 11 for reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of up to 34 detached dwellings (following outline application 16/00807/OUTMAJ) (Pursuant to the variation of conditions 1 (Plans), 2 (Materials), 4 (Management and maintenance of streets), 6 (Phasing), 8 (Parking plan), 9 (Landscaping), 11 (Boundary treatments) and 13 (PD removal) on planning application 18/00746/REMMAJ to vary the approved site layout, house types and mix, approved floor and elevation plans and changes to landscaping) | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Nov 26 for Telecommunications Notice - Regulation 5 Notice for the installation of 2 x 9m high wooden telegraph poles

6. 37 Partridge Avenue and 46 Eversleigh, Thornton Cleveleys

Application validated on Nov 26 for Telecommunications Notice - Regulation 5 Notice for the installation of 2 x 9m high wooden telegraph poles | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangCouncil
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice