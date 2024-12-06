5 . Land rear of Shepherds Farm 771 Garstang Road, Bilsborrow

Application validated on Nov 11 for reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of up to 34 detached dwellings (following outline application 16/00807/OUTMAJ) (Pursuant to the variation of conditions 1 (Plans), 2 (Materials), 4 (Management and maintenance of streets), 6 (Phasing), 8 (Parking plan), 9 (Landscaping), 11 (Boundary treatments) and 13 (PD removal) on planning application 18/00746/REMMAJ to vary the approved site layout, house types and mix, approved floor and elevation plans and changes to landscaping) | Google Maps