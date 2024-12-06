Across Wyre, 18 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new 9m high telegraph poles, an extension to a gym’s opening hours and the erection of 93 homes amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
All the Wyre planning applications validated between November 25-December 1 | Google Maps
2. Imperial House, Butts Close, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4HT
Application validated on Nov 25 for demolition of existing engineering workshop and the erection a new factory extension (Class B8) for storage and distribution | Google Maps
3. Maxi Fitness, Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood FY7 6ST
Application validated on Nov 25 for Change of use from former working mens club/bar to fitness centre (first-floor) and children's play centre and café (ground floor), new entrance doors and replacement of fire escape staircase and new external flue (part retrospective) (variation of condition 5 (operational hours) on planning application 17/00212/FUL to increase operation hours to 24hrs / 7 days a week under Section 73) | Google Maps
4. 6 Chester Close, Garstang PR3 1LH
Application validated on Nov 25 for Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change of use from C3(a) dwelling house to C3(b) supported housing with up to 4 adults living together as a single household and receiving support | Google Maps
5. Land rear of Shepherds Farm 771 Garstang Road, Bilsborrow
Application validated on Nov 11 for reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of up to 34 detached dwellings (following outline application 16/00807/OUTMAJ) (Pursuant to the variation of conditions 1 (Plans), 2 (Materials), 4 (Management and maintenance of streets), 6 (Phasing), 8 (Parking plan), 9 (Landscaping), 11 (Boundary treatments) and 13 (PD removal) on planning application 18/00746/REMMAJ to vary the approved site layout, house types and mix, approved floor and elevation plans and changes to landscaping) | Google Maps
6. 37 Partridge Avenue and 46 Eversleigh, Thornton Cleveleys
Application validated on Nov 26 for Telecommunications Notice - Regulation 5 Notice for the installation of 2 x 9m high wooden telegraph poles | Google Maps