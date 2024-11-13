Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton Cleveleys planning applications from last week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 13:18 GMT

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (November 4-November 10).

Across Wyre, 19 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the installation of 14 new telegraph poles, the erection of a building and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit theWyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applicaitons validated between November 4 and November 10

1. Wyre planning

Wyre planning applicaitons validated between November 4 and November 10 | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for telecommunication notification for the installation of 1.no 11m wooden telegraph pole

2. Land adjacent to 90-94 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1EH

Application validated on Nov 4 for telecommunication notification for the installation of 1.no 11m wooden telegraph pole | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Tree Replacement) on planning permission 24/00457/FUL

3. Bridge at Tithebarn Street, Poulton-le-Fylde

Application validated on Nov 4 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Tree Replacement) on planning permission 24/00457/FUL | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for proposed erection of 1.no 2 storey extension following the demolition of existing lean to, and the erection of detached garage with home office in roof space

4. Dobsons Farmhouse, Turners Lane, Barnacre PR3 1GJ

Application validated on Nov 4 for proposed erection of 1.no 2 storey extension following the demolition of existing lean to, and the erection of detached garage with home office in roof space | Google Maps

Retrospective application validated on Nov 4 for the change of use of land for the enlargement of caravan storage yard including hardstanding and repositioning of bunding (amended scheme for 19/00839/FUL)

5. EP Storage Union, Lane Out, Rawcliffe PR3 6SS

Retrospective application validated on Nov 4 for the change of use of land for the enlargement of caravan storage yard including hardstanding and repositioning of bunding (amended scheme for 19/00839/FUL) | Google Maps

Application validated on Nov 4 for formation of a part single and part two-storey side and rear extension

6. 2 Thirlmere Avenue, Fleetwood FY7 8NL

Application validated on Nov 4 for formation of a part single and part two-storey side and rear extension | Google Maps

