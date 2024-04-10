Across Wyre, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the change of use from a shop to a home, the erection of three new homes and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between April 1 and April 7.

2 . Rose Cottage, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA Application validated on Apr 2 for single storey extension following demolition of existing single storey extension

3 . Land to the south of Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde Application validated on Apr 2 for non-material amendment to planning application 19/00551/FULMAJ to update the internal layout of the Jefferson Housetype, which relates to Plot 174 only.

4 . 9 Rydal Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4AJ Application validated on Apr 2 for proposed single storey rear extension to kitchen with flat roof and a roof lantern

5 . 10 Blackthorn Close, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2ZA Application validated on Apr 3 for erection of a single storey rear extension and side/rear extension

6 . Howeth Farm, Bruna Hill, Barnacre PR3 1QB Application validated on Apr 3 for two storey rear extension to dwelling, replacement garage with bathroom to the rear section, and replacement domestic outbuilding/garage (pursuant to variation of condition 2 (Plans) on permission reference 22/00974/FUL)