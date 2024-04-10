Garstang, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (April 1-April 7).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 13:59 BST

Across Wyre, 11 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the change of use from a shop to a home, the erection of three new homes and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between April 1 and April 7.

1. Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications validated between April 1 and April 7.

Application validated on Apr 2 for single storey extension following demolition of existing single storey extension

2. Rose Cottage, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Application validated on Apr 2 for non-material amendment to planning application 19/00551/FULMAJ to update the internal layout of the Jefferson Housetype, which relates to Plot 174 only.

3. Land to the south of Blackpool Road, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Application validated on Apr 2 for proposed single storey rear extension to kitchen with flat roof and a roof lantern

4. 9 Rydal Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 4AJ

Application validated on Apr 3 for erection of a single storey rear extension and side/rear extension

5. 10 Blackthorn Close, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2ZA

Application validated on Apr 3 for two storey rear extension to dwelling, replacement garage with bathroom to the rear section, and replacement domestic outbuilding/garage (pursuant to variation of condition 2 (Plans) on permission reference 22/00974/FUL)

6. Howeth Farm, Bruna Hill, Barnacre PR3 1QB

