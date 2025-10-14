Submitted

A junior cricket coach from Garstang, north Lancashire, has completed the run of a lifetime, covering 57 miles in a single day to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust and his beloved cricket club.

In perfect weather conditions on Saturday, October 11th, Paul Yates, 53, ran the full length of the Westmorland Cricket League from Penrith Cricket Club to his home ground at Shireshead & Forton Cricket Club. The epic challenge, equivalent to more than two marathons, was inspired by one of his junior players, Finn Webster, who is recovering from aggressive brain cancer.

Paul was supported throughout the day by a cohort of runners, as well as members of the public and the wider cricket community who came out to cheer him along the route. His triumphant return to Shireshead was met with a warm and emotional welcome from more than 120 supporters.

A standout moment came as 16-year-old Finn who Paul has coached since the age of seven, joined him for the final 25 metres, crossing the finish line side by side.

“I am absolutely delighted with what Paul has done,” said Finn. “To run 57 miles in one day is incredible. To raise so much money for such an important charity that helps people like me is phenomenal. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported such an amazing cause.”

The celebration didn’t end at the finish line. Paul’s incredible achievement was followed by an evening of entertainment at the cricket club, including a **sensational performance from Shireshead’s own Tom Lister, capping off a day to remember.

A Run Inspired by Courage

Paul’s motivation for the challenge was deeply personal. Finn, from Scorton Village, was diagnosed in November 2024 with a malignant brain tumour and has since endured four major brain surgeries, chemotherapy, and intensive radiotherapy.

Throughout his treatment, he received invaluable support from Teenage Cancer Trust, the only UK charity providing specialised nursing and emotional care to young people facing cancer.

“Finn’s diagnosis sent shockwaves through the whole club,” Paul said. “But the bravery he and his family have shown has been truly inspiring. This run was about doing something tough, but it’s nothing compared to what Finn has faced.”

A long-standing member of Shireshead & Forton CC, Paul has played for the club since childhood and now coaches its next generation of players. His dual fundraising effort will benefit both the Teenage Cancer Trust and his cricket club, which is working to raise money for a much-needed pavilion rebuild.

“This felt like the perfect way to bring two important causes together, both connected by Finn,” said Paul. “The support I’ve had along the way has been incredible — from my family, teammates, and the cricketing community.”

Paul and Finn have already surpassed their £10,000 fundraising target, but they are still encouraging donations via their dedicated JustGiving page.

A Message from Finn’s Family

Finn’s father, Andy Webster, praised the wave of community support the family has received: “Throughout his diagnosis and treatment, Finn has stayed incredibly positive. The support from Paul, the cricket club, and Teenage Cancer Trust has made a real difference.

“Jen, Finn’s Youth Support Coordinator, has been there through the darkest times. We hope people will continue to give generously to help others receive the same support.”

To contribute to Paul’s fundraising effort and support young people with cancer like Finn, please visit their JustGiving page and donate whatever you can.