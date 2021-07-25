Garden furniture blaze in Blackpool

NewsGarden furniture blaze in BlackpoolBlackpool firefighters tackled a blaze in a garden early today (Sunday).By David NowellSunday, 25th July 2021, 3:31 pmUpdated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 3:34 pm Penrose Avenue, MartonAt 6.43am, two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire involving fence panels, decking and furniture in a domestic garden in Penrose Avenue, Marton. Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.Blackpool