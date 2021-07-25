Garden furniture blaze in Blackpool

Blackpool firefighters tackled a blaze in a garden early today (Sunday).

By David Nowell
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 3:34 pm
Penrose Avenue, Marton

At 6.43am, two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a fire involving fence panels, decking and furniture in a domestic garden in Penrose Avenue, Marton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Blackpool