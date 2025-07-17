Garden centre in Thornton reveals big plans for new restaurant
A garden centre on the Fylde coast will soon be launching a purpose-built restaurant which will bring up tp 30 new jobs.
The Plant Place, on Fleetwood Road South in Thornton, plans to open the new amenity at the beginning of September.
Recruitment is already underway and the the Plant Place is looking for the right people to make up the new team.
The family-run centre, which has been open for 28 years, vows that the new dining amenity will set a new standard for garden centre cafes.
Oli Hallam, Media and Marketing Assistant at The Plant Place, said:‘This will not be a typical garden centre café. We’ve been waiting to do this for a long time, and we want to do things right, with a hospitality-led approach. We’ll be offering seasonal, fresh and locally sourced food.
“It will mean that the size of our team may nearly double, with up to 30 new members of staff for the restaurant.
“We’re currently recruiting and looking for fantastic, local people to join from day one and be part of something new and exciting. “
Planning permission was granted by Wyre Council back in April last year, allowing for the demolition of a polytunnel and construction of the cafe building and the plans have been in development ever since.
The past two decades have seen the centre grow considerably, becoming a thriving business from modest beginnings, known for its wide selection of plants and now expanding into giftware and homeware.
People can apply for front-of-house jobs at The Plant Place through Indeed: https://uk.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=46ef9875d4ef2605&from=shareddesktop_copy
