Garden centre in Thornton reveals big plans for new restaurant

A garden centre on the Fylde coast will soon be launching a purpose-built restaurant which will bring up tp 30 new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A garden centre on the Fylde coast will soon be launching a purpose-built restaurant which will bring up tp 30 new jobs.

The Plant Place, on Fleetwood Road South in Thornton, plans to open the new amenity at the beginning of September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of the new dining area atThe Plant Place | Third party

Recruitment is already underway and the the Plant Place is looking for the right people to make up the new team.

The family-run centre, which has been open for 28 years, vows that the new dining amenity will set a new standard for garden centre cafes.

Oli Hallam, Media and Marketing Assistant at The Plant Place, said:‘This will not be a typical garden centre café. We’ve been waiting to do this for a long time, and we want to do things right, with a hospitality-led approach. We’ll be offering seasonal, fresh and locally sourced food.

“It will mean that the size of our team may nearly double, with up to 30 new members of staff for the restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re currently recruiting and looking for fantastic, local people to join from day one and be part of something new and exciting. “

Another artist's impression of the new building | Third party

Planning permission was granted by Wyre Council back in April last year, allowing for the demolition of a polytunnel and construction of the cafe building and the plans have been in development ever since.

The past two decades have seen the centre grow considerably, becoming a thriving business from modest beginnings, known for its wide selection of plants and now expanding into giftware and homeware.

People can apply for front-of-house jobs at The Plant Place through Indeed: https://uk.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=46ef9875d4ef2605&from=shareddesktop_copy