An organised crime gang who filmed themselves bagging heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed following an investigation by Lancashire Police.

What did the gang do?

The Max drugs line conspired to flood the streets of Accrington with heroin and crack cocaine they had trafficked from Cheetham Hill.

The gang was headed by defendant Hasnain Ashraf, with Lewis Lord, Joseph Oakes and Aston Johnson acting as drug runners.

When Lord, Oakes and Johnson were bagging up drugs at various addresses in Accrington – something Lord recorded on his mobile phone – they recruited Paul Moxham to sell drugs on their behalf.

On numerous occasions during the conspiracy, which ran between September 2022 and June 2023, Ashraf sent Lord to Cheetham Hill to collect large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine from his associates Sameer Amin and Lloyd Spencer.

After the drugs were sourced and prepared, the gang would send bulk text messages to advertise the drugs.

As well as filming himself and his associates bagging drugs, Lord also recorded videos of large amounts of drugs, cash and a Rolex.

How were they caught?

A number of arrests were made in Accrington, Blackburn and Cheetham Hill on June 20, 2023.

Officers seized a mobile phone and a watch when Ashraf was arrested at his home in Accrington.

Spencer was arrested at his home in Cheetham Hill where police found scales and tubs covered in a “white residue”.

Amin was arrested at his home in Manchester and attempted to flush a large quantity of heroin down the toilet.

A mobile phone, cash and scales were also recovered.

Lord was arrested in the Blackpool area and a mobile phone was recovered.

Johnson was arrested at his home address where a mobile phone, scales and snap bags were seized.

Moxham was arrested at his home in Altham West and a mobile phone was found within the property that contained the phone number for the Max Line.

Oakes was arrested in July after more than a year on the run.

How long were they jailed for?

The defendants were charged and sentenced to the below at Preston Crown Cour on Monday, October 7:

Hasnain Ashraf, 34, of Frederick Street, Accrington, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. He was jailed for ten years and four months.

Lewis Lord, 23, of South Square, Blackpool was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for eight years and nine months.

Lloyd Spencer, 40, of Hawkshead Road, Manchester was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for three years and nine months.

Joseph Oakes, 23, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Sameer Amin, 31, of Hovey Close, Manchester, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. He received a two-year suspended sentence.

Paul Moxham, 50, of Whalley Road, Altham West, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He received a two-year suspended sentence.

Aston Johnson, 20, of Brear Vale, Oswaldtwistle, was charged with conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He received a two-year suspended sentence.

What did Lancashire Police say following the investigation?

Det Sgt Stu Peall, of the East Exploitation Team, said: “These seven men played key roles in what they thought was a well-organised Class A drugs supply operation.

“Through dedicated police work we managed to unravel their trafficking operation and put them before the courts – even Joseph Oakes who thought he would never be caught.

“We know that these OCGs exploit the most vulnerable members of society and cause misery in the areas in which they operate. We will continue to target these groups, dismantle their operations and put their members before the courts.”

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner said that “results like this highlight the often unseen work being carried out around the clock”.

He added: "Strong deterrents and proactive enforcement are key, as is focusing on intervention to stop crime in its tracks and break the cycles of reoffending.

"I will continue to back the Chief Constable, so our police officers and staff have the resources they need to tackle criminal gangs and bring offenders to justice."