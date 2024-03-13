Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Blacky Line’ supplied crack cocaine to the resort, while the 'Avon Line' also supplied the drugs to Telford in Shroshire, exploiting vulnerable members of the community who were embroiled in the schemes.

The drugs lines, operating from Tipton and Walsall, were run over a three year period between 2018 and 2021. It is estimated that during that time the gang sold more than 10kg of Class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of over £1 million.

However, the gang's activities were brought to an end due to a major operatioin by West Midlands Police.

The police initiative to disrupt the gang is part of Operation Target, which tackles serious and organised criminals around the Midlands.

Follow the latest from Blackpool FC with the Gazette’s free football emails The 10-strong gang County Lines gang was led by Sylvanus Coker and Tobeijah Atkinson. They directed, organised and controlled the lines, and employed members of their gang to peddle drugs to the communities of Blackpool and Telford.

At Birmingham Crown Court last week 10 of the gang were sentenced for their roles in the drugs enterprise. Coker was jailed for 15 years and six months and Atkinson was given nine years.

The ‘Blacky Line’ was predominantly run from the Walsall area with mobile phone evidence showing links between Coker and some of his accomplices.

Phones used for the ‘Blacky Line’ were also linked to the gang members and text messages recovered further supported the use of this number as a drugs line.

What the police said

Christopher Bradley, from WMROCU, said: “Led by Coker and Atkinson, the gang peddled heroin and crack cocaine worth £1 million into communities in Telford and Blackpool.

“There they targeted the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities. We are pleased this gang has been taken off our streets and are now spending time behind bars."

*Sylvanus Coker, aged 44, from Walsall – 15 years and six months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Tobeijah Atkinson, aged 38, from Tipton – nine years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Dean Groom, aged 30, from Dudley – two years three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Benjamin Davies, aged 32, from Wolverhampton – seven years and eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Joshua Reynolds, aged 23, from West Bromwich – three years and six months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Kahdel Henry, aged 30, from Tipton - six years and three months after being found guilty of conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Scott Louden, aged 45, from Wolverhampton – five years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Stephen Wright, aged 38, from Tipton – two years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supplying heroin and cocaine

*Ayomide Ogunbodede, aged 24, from Wolverhampton – five years and one month after pleading guilty to supplying heroin and cocaine