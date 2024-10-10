Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gambling addiction is so bad for some Blackpool residents it has driven them to consider suicide, a new report has warned.

One person from the town told researchers: “You get so low, you feel like running in front of a bus, you get into so much debt and it’s terrifying”.

A new strategy to tackle gambling addiction has been agreed by Blackpool Council | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Blackpool Council has now agreed a four-year Gambing-Related Harm Strategy in a bid to tackle the issue which experts say has an impact on all aspects of a person's life including their health and relationships.

Presenting the strategy to a meeting of Blackpool's Health and Wellbeing Board, public health practitioner Helen Cook said it was important to ensure people were fully aware of the damage gambling can do.

She said: "It can affect people from all walks of life. I have spoken to footballers who have been successful but lost all their money, and people who are unemployed who have lost all their money. For some people, gambling can destroy their lives."

Findings set out in the report include that Citizens Advice in Blackpool saw a 28 per cent increase in gambling-related harm for the under-25s in 2022 and reported the figure for gambling-related harm in adults doubledfrom 2019 to 2022.

Citizens Advice estimates one-quarter of all its clients coming for debt advice say gambling is a part of the reason for their financial difficulties.

The report adds: "Those in recovery in Blackpool who spoke about their experiences described gambling as something that they could abstain from for a few weeks, but would easily fall back into the compulsion to place another bet, convincing themselves that it would be just one more go, ending with feeling of guilt, shame and anxiety."

Support already available in Blackpool includes dedicated gambling support workers as part of The Lived Experience Team at the Empowerment charity. Help is also available at Beacon Counselling Trust which is commissioned through GambleAware to offer online group and individual support.

It is hoped the new strategy will highlight the need for gambling to be more of a health priority with clearer treatment options, and screening programmes to identify those at risk of gambling addiction.

The experience of former addicts could be used to shape better support services, while it is also hoped to break down the stigma attached to gambling which makes many people hide the problem until it reaches crisis point.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.