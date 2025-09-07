Fylde’s sporting heroes to be celebrated at revamped awards night

Applications are now open for the Fylde Community Sports Awards, a brand-new celebration of sporting excellence and community spirit across the borough.

The awards follow on from the successful Fylde Active Community Awards but return this year with a fresh format, a new location, and an updated look.

Organised by Fylde Council’s Health and Sports Development Team, they aim to recognise people, clubs, schools, and organisations that go the extra mile to encourage sport and physical activity in Fylde.

Entries opened on Thursday September4 and will close on Thursday October 2. A shortlist will be announced later in October, ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in November.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said the awards had become a highlight in the borough’s sporting calendar. She encouraged residents to get involved, either by entering themselves or nominating others who deserve recognition.

She said: “Our annual awards to celebrate sport and activity have become a fixture in the calendars of people, clubs, schools and organisations across Fylde.

“As always, we would like to encourage as many people as possible to enter or nominate - you have to be in it to win it!”

Categories for 2025 include Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, Primary and Secondary School of the Year, Young Achiever of the Year, Health and Wellbeing Award, Healthy Workplace of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards are designed to shine a light on those who inspire others, whether through coaching, volunteering or setting an example of resilience and success.

They also highlight schools and organisations that place health and wellbeing at the heart of what they do.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be the highest honour of the evening paying tribute to an individual who has dedicated many years to sport in Fylde and created a lasting legacy for future generations.

Nominations can be made online via Fylde Council’s website: fylde.gov.uk/resident/leisure/sports-development/fylde-sports-awards.

With a new look and renewed ambition the Fylde Community Sports Awards promise to be a night of celebration recognising the borough’s unsung heroes and inspiring more people to get active.

