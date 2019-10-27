Fylde travellers advised of northbound M6 closures near Carlisle

Fylde coast travellers planning to drive up to the north of Cumbria along the M6 today are advised of a major road closure .

A collision this morning led to a diesel spillage across the carriageway and northbound lanes still fully closed at junctions 41 and 42 of the motorway, south of Carlisle close to the village of Wigton.

Highways England are advising of diversion routes for those who need to make the journey north, with drivers advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion signs.

Motorway police are advising that normal traffic conditions are not expected to resume until between 3.45pm and 4pm today.

Highyways England can provide up-to-the-minute information on 0300 123 5000.