Fylde’s Friends group is there for you – in even more places

The growth of the Just Good Friends companionship group continues apace.

The organisation, which specialises in combating loneliness, started with just a handful of members in St Annes seven years ago and has ambitions to extend across the Fylde coast.

Mags Hanning (left) and Julie Rodgers from Just Good Friends at a meeting in Kirkham with police officers Richard Fisher and Vicky Robinson

Expansion into Fleetwood has already proved a big success and now it has proved so popular in Kirkham that the number of regular meetings has already been doubled to meet demand.

Scores of people already regularly turn out to the meetings held on Thursday afternoons at the town’s community centre and the Friends have now introduced weekly social and entertainment sessions at the Queens Arms pub on Fridays.

In addition to those, Just Good Friends representatives are regularly on hand to offer advice on combating loneliness at the town’s Ash Tree Surgery as part of a tie up with the NHS which has already proved successful in St Annes.

Just Good Friends founder Bev Sykes is also delighted that the group is a beneficiary of this year’s Fylde mayor’s charity fund. She said: “The response had been amazing.”

Vernon Allen, from Freckleton, is among the volunteers at the Kirkham branch - fondly known by Bev and colleagues as ‘champions’.

Vernon said: “Just Good Friends of great and I am so proud to be a champion – thrilled to bits.

“Bev has done cracking job – I’m really delighted for her.”

The Kirkham branch meeting at the Community Centre every Thursday from 1.30pm.

Further details from 07557 734233.