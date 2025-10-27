Fylde employment support secures 21 new jobs and 63 qualifications

Fylde’s employment support initiatives are transforming lives at remarkable speed with 118 residents achieving positive outcomes between July and September this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results include 21 people securing employment, 63 gaining qualifications and 34 progressing into education or training, highlighting the real and lasting impact of local investment in skills and opportunity.

Delivered in partnership with the AFC Fylde Community Foundation these programmes have supported 148 residents across the borough in the last quarter alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funded through Fylde’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund the initiatives target a wide range of people from young residents not in education, employment or training (NEETs) to adults facing homelessness or long-term unemployment.

One of the standout successes has been The Training Ground programme which has helped 63 unemployed residents achieve AQA Employability qualifications, equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to re-enter the workforce.

Employment programmes deliver 118 positive outcomes for Fylde residents in just three months. | Fylde Council

Meanwhile, the local apprenticeship scheme has already created seven new positions with businesses including St Ives Hotel, Travel Care World and Senior Moments Care Home.

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council said: “These results show exceptional value for money, with over 80% of participants achieving meaningful outcomes that will change their life trajectories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not just helping people find work – we’re building skills, confidence, and creating sustainable career pathways that strengthen our entire community.”

The Foundation’s targeted, community-based approach ensures that support reaches those who need it most.

Training sessions are delivered at Fylde Council Town Hall for homeless residents while community centres in the borough’s most deprived areas host regular employability workshops.

In addition, tailored one to one mentoring supports 16-18-year-olds who are currently not in education, employment or training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Brannigan, Chief Executive Officer of the AFC Fylde Community Foundation, said: “We’re proud to work alongside Fylde Council to deliver programmes that truly impact our community by offering practical skills, confidence and hope for a brighter future.”

With programmes continuing until March 2026 and local employers such as Mill Farm, The Villa, and Kirkham Smiles already showing interest in creating more apprenticeship opportunities, the Foundation is confident of exceeding its annual target of 240 positive outcomes.