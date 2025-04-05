Fylde Council receives £596,000 from Government’s seventh round of Household Support Fund
The funding, announced in December 2024, includes £540,000 for low-income families and £56,000 for the Affordable Warmth Scheme.
This assistance is available to eligible residents until March 31, 2026.
Since its inception in 2021, Fylde Council has successfully delivered six rounds of funding, helping thousands of residents with essential costs like food, clothing and utilities.
Councillor Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing, said: “This seventh round of Household Support Funding arrives at a crucial time for many of our residents.
“We remain committed to ensuring this substantial allocation reaches those most in need across our communities, continuing our successful approach from previous rounds.”
Residents can find detailed information, including eligibility criteria and application details, on the Citizens Advice Fylde website and the Household Support Fund page on the Fylde Council website.
Information on the Household Support Fund is also available on Lancashire County Council’s website and the UK Government’s official announcement page.
