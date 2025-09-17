Parking in Fylde is set to become easier and more convenient after the council approved a £34,280 investment in car park improvements.

Three popular car parks - North Beach, St Annes Swimming Pool, and St Paul’s Avenue – will receive new payment machines that accept cash and contactless payments.

Other upgrades include a rebuilt and strengthened wall at North Promenade Car Park following vehicle damage earlier this year.

Parking in Fylde is set to become easier and more convenient after the council approved a £34,280 investment in car park improvements | Chris Etchells

The Ballam Road car park will also be improved, with new lighting, signage, bay lining including dedicated disabled bays and a pay machine, bringing it closer to becoming a fully operational public car park.

Councillor Michelle Morris, Lead Member for Customer and Operational Services, said: “These improvements demonstrate our commitment to providing quality car parking facilities that serve our community and visitors well, from essential safety repairs to convenient payment options, we’re investing in infrastructure that makes a real difference to people’s daily experiences.”

Works on the North Promenade wall are scheduled for later this year, with the new payment machines and Ballam Road upgrades to follow.