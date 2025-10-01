Fylde Council has called on the Government to provide urgent support and clearer guidance on migrant accommodation placements, warning that local housing availability is being affected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, passed at yesterday’s Full Council meeting, demands extra funding for the housing team, clearer timelines for asylum accommodation placements and a halt to private housing procurement by Home Office contractor Serco.

The council says these measures are needed to protect homes for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Council has called on the Government to provide urgent support and clearer guidance on migrant accommodation placements | Google

Councillor Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing, said: “Our housing officers do an incredible job supporting everyone who needs help finding safe, secure accommodation – from local families facing homelessness to refugees through approved resettlement programmes.

“But they’re being asked to do more and more without the resources or proper consultation from central Government.

“We’re standing up for our community and demanding the Government provides the support and funding our borough desperately needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Council will write directly to the Secretary of State to press its concerns and has referred the matter to the Local Government Association to strengthen national advocacy on the issue, which it says affects communities across the country.