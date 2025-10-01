Fylde Council calls on Government to act over impact of migrant housing on local homes
The motion, passed at yesterday’s Full Council meeting, demands extra funding for the housing team, clearer timelines for asylum accommodation placements and a halt to private housing procurement by Home Office contractor Serco.
The council says these measures are needed to protect homes for local residents.
Councillor Chris Dixon, Lead Member for Social Wellbeing, said: “Our housing officers do an incredible job supporting everyone who needs help finding safe, secure accommodation – from local families facing homelessness to refugees through approved resettlement programmes.
“But they’re being asked to do more and more without the resources or proper consultation from central Government.
“We’re standing up for our community and demanding the Government provides the support and funding our borough desperately needs.”
Fylde Council will write directly to the Secretary of State to press its concerns and has referred the matter to the Local Government Association to strengthen national advocacy on the issue, which it says affects communities across the country.