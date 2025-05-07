Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Extra funding has been approved by Fylde Council for three new PlayZone facilities across the borough.

The PlayZone project will see the creation of modern, multi-use recreational spaces at Memorial Park, Kirkham, Ashton Gardens, St Annes, and Rawstorne Sports Centre, Freckleton.

Fylde Council ‘ Executive Committee has approved a capital budget increase of £17,803.51 to fund the PlayZone scheme, bringing the total project expenditure to £152,485.51. This funding will be drawn from the Capital Programme, with contributions from the Council’s Capital Investment Reserve and Section 106 monies.

Ashton Gardens in St Annes is one of the sites earmarked for a new PlayZone amenity | National World

The new facilities will be specifically designed for a range of activities, with a focus on football, and will feature robust security measures, durable playing surfaces, and flexible designs to meet community needs.

The funding for the PlayZones will come from a combination of Council contributions, Section 106 funds, and partnership contributions from local Parish Councils. The Football Foundation will cover 75 percent of the capital cost of each PlayZone, with the remaining 25 percent match-funded through local contributions.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the Fylde community. The PlayZone scheme will provide high-quality recreational spaces that promote physical activity and bring people together. We are excited to move forward with the development of these important community assets.”

The council says the scheme aligns with its commitment to creating a vibrant and healthy community, with a focus on quality services, a clean environment, and making Fylde a great place to visit.

The PlayZones will be designed with community engagement in mind, ensuring that local residents’ views are incorporated into the final design. Following a comprehensive community consultation, the PlayZone locations were selected based on factors such as health needs, footfall, and the demand for recreational spaces.

A further consultation will be held in Kirkham during this month to gather feedback from the local community and voluntary sectors about the scheme. Subject to planning approval, and further technical assessments conducted by specialist consultants, construction is expected to commence in October 2025, with an estimated build time of 12 weeks.